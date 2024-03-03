Legal battle over Vodacom’s DRC ‘loans’ to Kabilas
Wrangling focuses on outstanding R250m extended to Congolese telecom firms
03 March 2024 - 06:06
Mobile giant Vodacom paid more than R250m to minority partners in Vodacom Congo — the leading telecoms company in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) — including family members of former president Joseph Kabila, in loans that have yet to be repaid more than a decade later.
The loans are among issues at the centre of legal battles playing out before US and South African courts between various shareholders of Congolese Wireless Network (CWN), which has a 49% stake in Vodacom Congo...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.