Summers rethinks Pick n Pay strategy
Turnaround plan expected to take up to two years to yield results
22 October 2023 - 08:51
Pick n Pay aims to drive growth for its shopping platforms by introducing more non-grocery items and revamping its loyalty programme to make it easier for customers to collect and spend points.
This is part of a raft of interventions the company will implement to turn around the business — a process expected to take up to two years to yield results...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.