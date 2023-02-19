Business

Botswana puts the squeeze on De Beers

19 February 2023 - 09:19 thapelo ndlovu and BLOOMBERG

The government of Botswana has suggested that it might dump a 50-year diamond extraction and sale partnership with mining giant De Beers.

Speaking at a political rally last Sunday, Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi suggested they wanted more from the partnership and were already lining up a replacement company should negotiations with De Beers, a subsidiary of Anglo American, fail...

