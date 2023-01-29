Business

‘Plug in private sector power’

Seifsa says government must drop dogma on energy and let business help

29 January 2023 - 07:11 Chris Barron

Tafadzwa Chibanguza, COO of the Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa (Seifsa), says the government needs to jettison its ideological hang-ups and open the floodgates to allow speedy and direct private sector involvement in solving the energy crisis.

“Open up the floodgates. All the way. It’s the only solution we have right now. The incentive for companies to come in and help to solve this is not profiteering, it’s sheer survival.”..

