Tesla slashes prices to drive demand

15 January 2023 - 07:58 Zhang Yang, Hyunjoo Jin and Victoria Waldersee

Tesla has slashed the prices of its electric vehicles in the US and Europe by as much as 20%, extending a strategy of aggressive discounting after missing Wall Street estimates for 2022 deliveries.

The move came after CEO Elon Musk warned that the prospect of recession and higher interest rates meant it could lower vehicle pricing to sustain volume growth at the expense of profit...

