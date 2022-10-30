×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business

BIG? Show me the money first, says Godongwana

Finance minister refuses to budget for an expense that might be unaffordable

BL Premium
30 October 2022 - 07:22

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has vowed not to bow to political pressure to budget for unaffordable items such as a basic income grant (BIG) until there is clear guidance on where the money will come from.

He also advised the Gauteng government not to dump e-tolling since the province will be responsible for maintaining 201km of provincial freeways...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.