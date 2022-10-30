Tongaat has more than R6.3bn in excess debt it cannot repay, which is increasing as interest mounts.
I can imagine newly minted Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi excitedly running around when it was announced that e-tolls would effectively be scrapped.
Ethel Ramos is the MD of Avatar PR.
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has vowed not to bow to political pressure to budget for unaffordable items such as a basic income grant (BIG) until there is clear guidance on where the money will come from.
He also advised the Gauteng government not to dump e-tolling since the province will be responsible for maintaining 201km of provincial freeways...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BIG? Show me the money first, says Godongwana
Finance minister refuses to budget for an expense that might be unaffordable
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has vowed not to bow to political pressure to budget for unaffordable items such as a basic income grant (BIG) until there is clear guidance on where the money will come from.
He also advised the Gauteng government not to dump e-tolling since the province will be responsible for maintaining 201km of provincial freeways...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.