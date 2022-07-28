×

National

RAILWAYS

Local content throws a spanner in Transnet tender for locomotives

BL Premium
28 July 2022 - 05:09 Thando Maeko

Transnet has pushed back its plans to issue a tender for the procurement of new locomotives by a month as it has yet to finalise internal legal and governance processes related to the tender.

The procurement is key to tackling Transnet’s shortage of locomotives, which has been flagged by mining companies as having contributed to lost revenue to the tune of R35bn in 2021 from contracted coal, iron ore and chrome volumes that could not reach ports...

