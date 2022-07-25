S&P Global lifts credit watch on Transnet ratings but maintains negative outlook

Attention this week turns to the Fed and US and Eurozone GDP data
The ratings agency said its ‘bb-’ evaluation captures Transnet's less-than-adequate liquidity
Persisting operational challenges are likely to constrain Transnet’s recovery from the Covid-19 fallout while insufficient investment might result in weaker operational performance than anticipated for the battered state-owned entity (SOE), says ratings agency S&P Global.
On Monday S&P lifted the credit watch imposed on Transnet in November 2021, citing the company’s improved liquidity position, and affirmed all of Transnet’s ratings. However, it maintained its outlook as negative...
