National

S&P Global lifts credit watch on Transnet ratings but maintains negative outlook

The ratings agency said its ‘bb-’evaluation captures Transnet’s less than adequate liquidity

25 July 2022 - 20:09 Michelle Gumede

Persisting operational challenges are likely to constrain Transnet’s recovery from the Covid-19 fallout while insufficient investment might result in weaker operational performance than anticipated for the battered state-owned entity (SOE), says ratings agency S&P Global.

On Monday S&P lifted the credit watch imposed on Transnet in November 2021, citing the company’s improved liquidity position, and affirmed all of Transnet’s ratings. However, it maintained its outlook as negative...

