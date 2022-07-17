×

Vivica, formerly Vox, eyes Europe expansion, alternative energy

Stripping business to create stand-alone entities will introduce more simplicity for customers

17 July 2022 - 07:04 Thabiso Mochiko

Telecoms company Vivica Group is eyeing expansion into the UK and Europe, entering the renewable energy space and growing its fibre infrastructure business after its restructuring and rebranding. 

A month ago, the company, formerly known as Vox Holdings, unveiled its new name and  structure aimed at simplifying the business and positioning its subsidiaries for growth...

