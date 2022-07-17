Little has changed for a community scarred by unemployment, lack of service delivery and crime
Emergency action to cut red tape and break political logjams is the only way to avoid disaster
Sihle Mooi is the SA country director at ForAfrika.
Telecoms company Vivica Group is eyeing expansion into the UK and Europe, entering the renewable energy space and growing its fibre infrastructure business after its restructuring and rebranding.
A month ago, the company, formerly known as Vox Holdings, unveiled its new name and structure aimed at simplifying the business and positioning its subsidiaries for growth...
Vivica, formerly Vox, eyes Europe expansion, alternative energy
Stripping business to create stand-alone entities will introduce more simplicity for customers
