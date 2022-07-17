R24bn deal could bring fibre increasingly closer to end users
MTN’s bid to buy Telkom in a deal an analyst says could be valued at about R24bn will give the country’s second biggest mobile network operator a huge boost to its fibre infrastructure network and accelerate its 5G rollout.
On Friday Telkom’s shares jumped 26% to close at R42.2, giving it a market capitalisation of R21.6bn after the announcement. MTN’s share price rose 5.19% to R141.8, boosting its market cap to R267.3bn. ..
MTN targets Telkom again
