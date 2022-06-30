Formal unveiling of Eskom offer still to happen, NUM says

An improved wage offer “is still going to be presented — it has not been revealed to anyone. An offer is there, but it has not been revealed to the public or anyone. We don't know where they got that 7% they say has been rejected by unions — we have never rejected anything. They must stop peddling lies on behalf of us.”

Numsa also said workers had not rejected a 7% wage offer, adding: “We will be meeting with Eskom in the CBF to respond to the wage proposal.”

TimesLIVE