National

Eskom drops load-shedding to stage 4 on Friday afternoon

The small reprieve is due to lower-than-anticipated demand during the weekend

01 July 2022 - 15:56 Staff Writer
Picture: 123RF/RCLASSENLAYOUTS.
Due to lower-than-anticipated demand, load-shedding will be implemented at stage 4 until 10pm on Friday night, reduced from stage 6.

Load-shedding will then be lowered to stage 2 until 7am on Saturday.

Stage 4 load-shedding will then be implemented from 7am-10pm on both Saturday and Sunday.

From 10pm to 7am on Saturday and Sunday, load-shedding will be back at stage 2.

Eskom cautions that this small reprieve is due to lower than anticipated demand during the weekend and it will continue to evaluate the situation and closely monitor the system.

The power utility has 3,104MW on planned maintenance, while another 17,431MW is unavailable due to breakdowns.

“We urge all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly. Eskom thanks all workers who have reported for duty and who continue to perform diligently under extremely challenging conditions.”

Formal unveiling of Eskom offer still to happen, NUM says

Eskom is said to be willing to increase its wage offer to 7% when it meets trade unions for renewed talks on Friday
National
1 day ago

ANTHONY BUTLER: If the grid collapses, SA is a few meals away from chaos

A total system failure is ‘highly unlikely’, Eskom CEO says — but the implications are alarming
Opinion
1 day ago

Eskom has spent R4bn on diesel so far in 2022

To keep the lights on and avoid having to resort to higher stages of load-shedding, the utility has spent twice as much on diesel than it budgeted for
National
4 hours ago
