How to use volunteer work to boost your employability

The Catch-22 position that many young people find themselves in — they need experience to get work, but need the work to get the experience — can be alleviated through volunteering.

“Volunteering is a great way to learn critical workplace skills and give back at the same time. You’ll be working alongside industry professionals and building social capital that can help you stand out to potential employers. For matriculants and graduates who are just entering the workforce, it’s also a chance to try out different roles before committing to a career path,” says Romy Heldsinger, CEO at online volunteering platform forgood.co.za. She advises:..