Business Woolies needs to home in on SA Group urged to focus on local problems in fashion, beauty and home

Woolworths' Australian business David Jones, reportedly up for sale, is not the retailer's only problem. Analysts say the JSE-listed group needs to focus on its South African operations, especially the struggling fashion, beauty and home (FBH) business — and jettison the Australian department store.

All Weather Capital fund manager Chris Reddy said this week that Woolworths should concentrate on the operations that are working, including Country Road Group in Australia, and its food business in SA, where it is facing increased competition and input cost inflation...