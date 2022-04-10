Business Russia's war on Ukraine could hit SA's agricultural exports Both countries buy millions of cartons of fruit annually B L Premium

Farmers are looking for new markets for the millions of cartons of citrus fruits, pears and prunes that they export to Ukraine and Russia, to mitigate possible financial losses as a result of the conflict between the two countries.

It has been six weeks since Russia invaded Ukraine, resulting in millions of people fleeing the country while thousands have been killed. Sanctions have since been imposed against Russia and trade has halted in a number of industries. ..