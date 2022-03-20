Business Tech firms in overdrive for African skills Continent-wide leadership initiative will provide customised career advancement, mentorships and learnerships B L Premium

New initiatives and skills platforms put together by technology companies promise to match a global shortage of talent with a massive need for jobs across Africa.

A partnership between Amazon Web Services (AWS) and a continent-wide leadership initiative, the African Leadership Group (ALG), aims to match at least 2-million young Africans to global work opportunities this decade...