Business TFG octopus extends tentacles around furniture TFG plans to acquire Tapestry which owns Coricraft, Volpes, The Bed Store and Dial-a-Bed, and has 175 stores in SA, Namibia and Botswana

Beauty, fashion and home retailer TFG plans further expansion locally and abroad after announcing the proposed R2.3bn acquisition, subject to competition authorities approval, of Tapestry Home Brands.

Tapestry owns Coricraft, Volpes, The Bed Store and Dial-a-Bed, and has 175 stores in SA, Namibia and Botswana. It has factories in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Gqeberha...