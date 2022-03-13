TFG octopus extends tentacles around furniture
TFG plans to acquire Tapestry which owns Coricraft, Volpes, The Bed Store and Dial-a-Bed, and has 175 stores in SA, Namibia and Botswana
13 March 2022 - 08:58
Beauty, fashion and home retailer TFG plans further expansion locally and abroad after announcing the proposed R2.3bn acquisition, subject to competition authorities approval, of Tapestry Home Brands.
Tapestry owns Coricraft, Volpes, The Bed Store and Dial-a-Bed, and has 175 stores in SA, Namibia and Botswana. It has factories in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Gqeberha...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now