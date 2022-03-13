MTN steps up fibre drive in Africa
Group focuses on demand for high-speed internet and accelerated growth of fintech services
13 March 2022 - 09:14
MTN is ramping up its fibre business in several African countries to capture continued demand for the high-speed internet connectivity needed to accelerate the digital economy and fintech services.
This is a key area of growth for the group, and it wants 70% of its customers in some of its more mature markets to use its fintech services...
