MTN steps up fibre drive in Africa Group focuses on demand for high-speed internet and accelerated growth of fintech services

MTN is ramping up its fibre business in several African countries to capture continued demand for the high-speed internet connectivity needed to accelerate the digital economy and fintech services.

This is a key area of growth for the group, and it wants 70% of its customers in some of its more mature markets to use its fintech services...