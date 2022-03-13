Broadband spectrum roadblock cleared at last
Successful auction removes one of the biggest hurdles to reviving the moribund economy and paves the way for an unfettered digital revolution
13 March 2022 - 10:32
In just four days SA has provided a massive potential boost to the economy by finally opening the road to high-speed broadband — but it has taken 17 years to get here.
The long-delayed auction of radio spectrum suitable for high-speed data access, first planned for 2016, finally went ahead this week, entirely online. The last significant spectrum allocation in SA took place in 2005 which led to the rollout of 3G networks...
