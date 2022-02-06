THE BIG READ
Auction of 5G spectrum looms at last, but what is all the fuss about this big pie in the sky?
Icasa will announce the qualified bidders on February 21 and the auction will take place in March
06 February 2022 - 06:52
As six telecom operators throw their hats into the ring for SA's latest attempt to auction 5G wireless broadband spectrum, the big question is not only whether it will happen in our lifetimes, but why it is so important.
A 17-year gap since the last significant allocation of spectrum and a legal wrangle that has delayed a new auction of high-speed spectrum for six years mean that the massive opportunity it offers has been wasted for more than a decade...
