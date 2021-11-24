Sipho Pityana to take Absa to court for firing him from board
24 November 2021 - 13:07
Sipho Pityana, who was fired by Absa as a board director after refusing to resign, will take the bank’s decision to court.
On Wednesday morning Absa announced that Pityana, who joined the board in May 2019, will cease to be a director of the Absa Group and Absa Bank boards with immediate effect...
