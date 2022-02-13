Opinion Newsmaker Xenophobia backfires on job creation, says tourism CEO Stimulating demand for tourism will create millions of jobs, but fear of lawlessness keeps visitors away, says Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa B L Premium

Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO of the Tourism Business Council of SA (TBCSA), says recent displays of xenophobia by politicians in the name of securing jobs for South Africans actually has the opposite effect.

“Our most important task as a country and an industry is to stimulate demand for tourism, for this is what will create jobs for South Africans,” he says. “Not going around intimidating people because they're foreigners.”..