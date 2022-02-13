Samsung aims for slice of Apple market with new devices
Samsung this week launched two new device families that appear to be aimed squarely at cutting into Apple’s dominant market share across these categories
13 February 2022 - 08:43
Samsung this week launched two new device families that appear to be aimed squarely at cutting into Apple’s dominant market share across these categories.
The Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphone range, in particular the flagship S22 Ultra, has introduced advanced low-light photography capabilities, making it possible to shoot clear pictures in near darkness. It also allows shooting in 8K video. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now