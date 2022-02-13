Opinion ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Can we lock down the metaverse? The rise of the virtual will demand real-life adjustments to security and data management B L Premium

Now that every major tech company in the world seems to have aligned itself with one or other aspect of the so-called metaverse, we may have to resign ourselves to living part-time in virtual lands.

That means also having a part-time identity and appearance, or what the denizens of these digital worlds call an avatar. ..