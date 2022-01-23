Investors urge Unilever to put health on the menu
Company says it has made a commitment to reduce sugar, salt and calories in its products
23 January 2022 - 07:22
A group of investors in Unilever said this week they had filed a fresh resolution urging the company to fix a “crucial blind spot” in its strategy and set ambitious targets to sell healthier foods.
The resolution by an 11-strong investor group with $215bn (about R3.2-trillion) in assets, including Candriam, Actiam and Greater Manchester Pension Fund, calls on Unilever to disclose the current proportion of sales linked to healthier products...
