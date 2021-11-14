Load-shedding clips wings of mining, SA’s golden goose
Power cuts are hurting energy-intensive sectors that generate 41% of the country’s GDP — and 70% of its export earnings
14 November 2021 - 08:25
The mining industry has been something of a golden goose, bringing in substantial tax revenue in the midst of a commodities boom, but power cuts are once again hurting the industry and the wider economy.
Minerals Council SA chief economist Henk Langenhoven said this week that the estimated value of a week’s mineral production that could be disrupted by Eskom power cuts is as much as R8bn of GDP...
