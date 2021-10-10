Cannabis industry could take off if recreational use becomes legalised
Local company is set to list on the JSE and possibly Nasdaq
10 October 2021 - 00:17
Pharmaceutical company Cilo Cybin, which is planning to list on the JSE early next year, says it will have its cannabis products in stores by November, marking its entry into the booming industry.
CEO and founder Gabriel Theron said this week the company will go to the market with oil and vape products to treat insomnia, inflammation and pain...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now