WATCH: Cilo Cybin plans JSE listing

Business Day TV spoke with Cilo Cybin CEO Gabriel Theron about the company’s IPO plans

07 October 2021 - 08:41 Business Day TV
Cilo Cybin has accelerated its plan to go public. The cannabis manufacturer had initially targeted the second quarter of 2022 but says it now plans to list on the JSE within the next four months.

Zinathi Gquma spoke to Cilo Cybin CEO Gabriel Theron for more detail.

1 month ago

SA cannabis company plans to list on JSE in next year

Cilo Cybin Pharmaceutical has become the first SA company to win the right to grow, process and package marijuana products
1 month ago
