WATCH: Cilo Cybin plans JSE listing
Business Day TV spoke with Cilo Cybin CEO Gabriel Theron about the company’s IPO plans
07 October 2021 - 08:41
Cilo Cybin has accelerated its plan to go public. The cannabis manufacturer had initially targeted the second quarter of 2022 but says it now plans to list on the JSE within the next four months.
Zinathi Gquma spoke to Cilo Cybin CEO Gabriel Theron for more detail.
