Companies / Industrials Italtile cautiously upbeat as it warns home improvement boom unlikely to last A comprehensive vaccine rollout may halt a recent surge in home improvement, but the pandemic has entrenched the value of homes for many consumers BL PREMIUM

Bathroomware company Italtile, which owns CTM and U-Light, says while SA’s pandemic-induced home-improvement boom is unlikely to be sustained as the vaccine rollout become comprehensive, it has entrenched the value of homes for many consumers who may be willing to spend to be prepared for the unexpected.

More time at home working and relaxing, low interest rates, and a shift in spend away from travel and transport have all benefited the JSE-listed group, which increased turnover just more than a quarter to R11.6bn in the year to end-June, while trading profit surged 70% to R2.6bn...