Business Shoprite eyes more stores and jobs Fight for market share will be waged among lower-income consumers

Shoprite has big expansion plans - particularly in the highly contested lower end of the market - that will see hundreds of new outlets open and could create up to 10,000 direct jobs. Shoprite CEO Pieter Engelbrecht said this week the group is looking to increase the number of USave stores - its basic-goods brand - from 398 to 1,000 over the next three to four years, with 30 of the new stores opening in financial 2022. Boosting the group's strategy to increase its footprint in areas that target lower-income consumers is the acquisition from Massmart of Cambridge Food, Rhino, Massfresh and Cash & Carry for R1.36bn. The 68 stores, 43 liquor outlets and other facilities in these chains will be relaunched under Shoprite's various brands.Engelbrecht said this transaction, which still needs competition authority approval, includes Shoprite taking onto its payroll about 7,000 people now working for the Massmart chains. The Shoprite group believes there are substantial ex...