New dawn for copper in Zambia
Output has stagnated over the past decade because of the industry’s hostile relationship with outgoing president’s government
22 August 2021 - 00:05
Copper producers are ready to start expansion projects worth $2bn in Zambia next year if the industry can reach an agreement on royalties with president-elect Hakainde Hichilema’s new administration.
Companies including First Quantum Minerals and EMR Capital are ready to raise funding for the projects, while other producers need to spend “hundreds of millions of dollars” in capital that they’d held back since 2019 because of tax changes that deterred investment, the Zambia Chamber of Mines said...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now