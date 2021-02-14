Black investment company to drive SA’s reindustrialisation
Government interventions have historically focused on protecting the large players
14 February 2021 - 00:09
Copaflo, a black-owned investment company that includes Tumi Tsehlo, the former MD of the South African Mint, as one of its shareholders, is looking to increasingly invest in the metals, engineering and broader manufacturing sectors and help drive SA's reindustrialisation.
Tsehlo, who is also CEO of Dynamic Fluid Control (DFC), an engineering business that manufactures valves for the water, effluent and mineral processing markets, says Copaflo believes "SA has a big problem of having deindustrialised too soon, too quickly, and we need a wave to reverse that trend"...
