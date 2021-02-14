Business Black investment company to drive SA’s reindustrialisation Government interventions have historically focused on protecting the large players BL PREMIUM

Copaflo, a black-owned investment company that includes Tumi Tsehlo, the former MD of the South African Mint, as one of its shareholders, is looking to increasingly invest in the metals, engineering and broader manufacturing sectors and help drive SA's reindustrialisation.

Tsehlo, who is also CEO of Dynamic Fluid Control (DFC), an engineering business that manufactures valves for the water, effluent and mineral processing markets, says Copaflo believes "SA has a big problem of having deindustrialised too soon, too quickly, and we need a wave to reverse that trend"...