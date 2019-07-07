Companies / Industrials

Aveng sells pumps and valves business to black-owned Copaflo

07 July 2019 - 16:48 Siseko Njobeni
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Struggling construction group Aveng has sold its pumps and valves business, Aveng Dynamic Fluid Control (DFC), for R165m, the company said on Friday.

The group unveiled a strategy in 2018 that entailed the disposal of noncore assets. These include construction business Grinaker-LTA, Trident Steel and Aveng Manufacturing.

In February the company said it wanted to complete the disposal of most of the entities by the end of June 2019, when its financial year ends.

The group has identified engineering, construction and maintenance contractor McConnell Dowell and Moolmans, one of Africa’s largest surface mining contractors, as core businesses.

As at December 31 2018, the value of assets held for sale was R3.9bn. In the year ended June 30 2018, Aveng reported a R1.7bn loss. In the previous year, its net loss was R6.4bn.

Aveng, which completed the sale of Aveng Water in June, said on Friday it has entered into a binding agreement with Copaflo Fluid Control to sell Aveng DFC, a manufacturer and supplier of valves and pumps for the water, effluent and mineral processing industries.

The group said Copaflo is a 100% black-owned investment company with interests in engineering and manufacturing.

“Copaflo directly and indirectly owns 55% of the Fabchem Group. Fabchem Group owns Fabchem Mining, which is the second-largest supplier of cable anchors in Southern Africa,” Aveng said.

Aveng said Copaflo will receive funding from the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC). It said the deal is subject to Copaflo providing it with a guarantee from the IDC.

Aveng DFC, which is part of Aveng Manufacturing, has a presence in Australia, Brazil, Finland and the US. Aveng DFC was among the group of business units earmarked for sale as part of the company’s strategy.

It said proceeds of the sale will be used to “strengthen the financial position” and reduce debt. The group has previously highlighted liquidity and cash flow among its key focus areas.  

At half-year results in February, Aveng reported noncore asset sales of R682m. In that period, Aveng DFC’s net profit was R10m.

The group said the transaction is expected to be finalised by October 31.

On Friday, shares in Aveng closed unchanged at 3c.

njobenis@businesslive.co.za

Aveng sells valve and pump maker as it cuts debt

In 2018, Aveng said it would sell its Aveng Dynamic Fluid Control unit as a going concern to Copaflo Fluid Control
Companies
2 days ago

Will there still be a construction sector left when the economy finally turns?

There may be few skilled contractors left when the turnaround comes — but the government must at least ensure existing projects don’t get derailed
Companies
6 days ago

Rescue could cut 3,000 jobs at Group Five

Construction sector collapse puts several firms in deep trouble
Business
2 weeks ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Protesters vow to make life difficult for N2 construction workers

National

ROB ROSE: Behind the demise of SA’s iconic building firms

Opinion / Editor's Note

Three-year reign of 'mafia' terror

Business

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.