National Transnet warned of possible Beirut-style blast at Saldanha Bay port IDC-backed energy firm Sunrise Energy accuses competitor of unsafe handling of liquefied petroleum gas

An Industrial Development Corporation (IDC)-backed energy firm has warned state-owned freight transport and logistics company Transnet that the way a competitor has been offloading liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) could result in a possible Beirut-style explosion at the Port of Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape.

Earlier in August, the Lebanese government resigned amid growing public anger after an explosion in its capital city, Beirut, left at least 200 people dead and injured close to 6,000 others, sparking days of violent protests. The government blamed the explosion on a 2,750-tonne pile of ammonium nitrate that had been stored unsafely at a warehouse in the port.