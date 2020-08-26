Companies / Property

Resilient proceeds with dividend payment after Covid-19 hit

The mall owner reduced its dividend for its year to end-June by 30.6%, but said some of its malls achieved sales growth in spite of Covid-19

26 August 2020
Mall of the North: Resilient-developed shopping centre in Polokwane, Limpopo. Picture: SUPPLIED
Property group Resilient has proceeded with a final dividend saying in spite of pressure from Covid-19, some of its malls, particularly in rural areas, saw sales growth.

Excluding the Covid-19 related discounts, the SA portfolio recorded net property income growth of 5.5% on a comparable basis, the group said

The group provided discounts of of R166.3m, about 95% of one months of revenue.

Resilient declared a final dividend of 100.48c per share, bringing its total dividend to 368.44c, 30.6% lower than the prior year.

Nonmetropolitan and particularly rural centres were the best performing, the group said, ascribing this to increased social spending by the government and buoyant conditions in the mining sector, particularly platinum group metals.

“The agricultural sector, particularly maize farming, recovered strongly after the previous years’ drought and exports benefited from the weaker rand,” the group said.

In afternoon trade on Wednesday, Resilient—s share was up 1.79% to R43.17, having fallen just more than a third so far in 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

