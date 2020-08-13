Property fund Transcend pays 40% of interim dividend

Transcend, the residential real estate investment trust (Reit), collected 95% of its rent in the first six months of 2020, but chose to hang on to cash, which meant its dividend for the interim period fell sharply.
The company which owns a R2.7bn portfolio of more than 25 housing properties in suburbs such as Ferndale and Fleurhof, which attract an average monthly rental of R5,875, is one of a handful of residential-focused funds listed on the JSE.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now