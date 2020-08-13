Companies / Property

Sirius says majority of tenants are paying their rent

13 August 2020 - 10:05 karl gernetzky
Sirius Business Park, Kirchheim. Picture: SUPPLIED
Sirius Business Park, Kirchheim. Picture: SUPPLIED

Germany-focused business park owner Sirius Real Estate says it is collecting the majority of its rent, with only a small minority of tenants late on payments.

As of the end of July, the company had collected €39.9m (R821.9m) in rent and service charges relating to the period April-June, unchanged from the same period in 2019, Sirius said in an update.

The cash collection rate relating to rent and service charges for the period April-June 2020 was 95.9% compared to 98.2% for the same period in the prior year.

The majority of the uncollected debt relates to 41 tenants with outstanding rent and service charges totalling €900,000 out of a total tenant base of about 5,000, the group said.

 “Sirius’s business model is built on the breadth of our offering to occupiers and the adaptability of our mix of accommodation, ranging across many different workspace segments, including commercial storage, self-storage, out-of-town conventional and flexible offices, as well as manufacturing,” said CEO Andrew Coombs.

“In addition, the portfolio is well diversified in terms of both geography and tenant base,” Coombs said.

As of the end of March, the group had a portfolio worth €1.18bn.

In morning trade on Thursday, the share price of Sirius was unchanged at R16.63, having risen 3.94% so far in 2020. The JSE property index has fallen 42.36% over the same period.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Sirius confirms it collected most of its rent in June

The group says it collected 99.8% of what in normally collects in rent in June, and only a few tenants have requested rent deferrals
Companies
1 month ago

Spectacular rebound for listed property as lockdown eases

The sector climbed more than 20% in a week for the first time
Companies
2 months ago

Sirius rides out the lockdown storm

Owner of business parks in Germany has had only a small number of requests for rent deferrals
Companies
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Lockdown hits FirstRand and Absa earnings hard
Companies / Financial Services
2.
PPC considers R1.25bn rights issue to refinance ...
Companies / Industrials
3.
Writedowns point to Sasol selling a stake in Lake ...
Companies / Energy
4.
Future ‘Clicks’ into place for retailer post-Covid
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
MTN investment Jumia takes lockdown revenue hit
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

Listed property funds hoard cash as pandemic wreaks havoc across sector

Companies / Property

Sirius Real Estate: Still a payer of generous dividends

Companies / Investors Monthly

Listed property: pick those cherries wisely

Money & Investing

Sirius acquires another German business park

Companies / Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.