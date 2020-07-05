Business Lifebuoy fund offers more than money BL PREMIUM

A R5bn small and medium-size enterprises (SME) fund, Kisby, has been created to support small businesses with more than money. One of the driving forces behind it is former South African Post Office CEO Mark Barnes, who says many funding models for SMEs don't enable the businesses to grow - current models, he says, are either off-the-street funding ("loan sharks") or tools offered by banks that are not designed to help businesses flourish. "Nobody really understands SMEs, they are a cocktail conversation piece and nobody has seen them in the wild," says Barnes, executive chair of Kisby. The new funding scheme for SMEs - the name "kisby" also refers to a type of lifebuoy - has been set up by 4 Africa Exchange (4AX), in which Lebashe Investment Group owns a majority stake. Lebashe also owns Arena, the publisher of the Sunday Times.The fund aims to raise R5bn in loans for SMEs through an online platform underpinned by 4AX Debt Services, an online marketplace where l...