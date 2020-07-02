Companies Q&A with John Oliphant: A helping hand for a battered economy Thirdway Investment Partners wants to help ensure that growth after Covid-19 is more inclusive BL PREMIUM

Black-owned infrastructure investor and asset manager Thirdway Investment Partners, together with Maia Capital, has launched a R3bn impact fund to help bolster the economy after the fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic. Maia Capital is a financial services firm that facilitates high-impact investment opportunities for investors. Thirdway Investment Partners chair John Oliphant talks to Business Day about the Maia Debt Impact Fund I and its attempts at resetting and building an inclusive and resilient economy.

What informed the decision to launch the fund and what does it aim to achieve?