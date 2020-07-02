Q&A with John Oliphant: A helping hand for a battered economy
Thirdway Investment Partners wants to help ensure that growth after Covid-19 is more inclusive
02 July 2020 - 18:57
Black-owned infrastructure investor and asset manager Thirdway Investment Partners, together with Maia Capital, has launched a R3bn impact fund to help bolster the economy after the fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic. Maia Capital is a financial services firm that facilitates high-impact investment opportunities for investors. Thirdway Investment Partners chair John Oliphant talks to Business Day about the Maia Debt Impact Fund I and its attempts at resetting and building an inclusive and resilient economy.
What informed the decision to launch the fund and what does it aim to achieve?
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now