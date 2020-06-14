Unilever moving its base back to UK from Netherlands
Following an uproar among investors, Unilever scrapped plans to move its headquarters to Holland in 2018 under Dutchman and then-boss Paul Polma
14 June 2020 - 00:04
Marmite maker Unilever is to abandon its Anglo-Dutch structure and move its legal base to London, less than two years after a failed attempt to shift its headquarters to the Netherlands.
The firm said the change would make it easier for acquisitions or sell-offs, including a potential sale of its tea business, which makes PG Tips.
