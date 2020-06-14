THE BIG READ
Changing face of ownership at big banks
Absa’s split from Barclays passed final milestone this month
14 June 2020 - 00:07
Absa’s announcement this week that it has substantially and successfully completed its separation from former parent Barclays, on time and on budget, was a major milestone — one that should yield benefits in new skills, new energy and new systems that go well beyond the separation itself.
But it was a milestone too for a banking sector that over the past four years has been transforming its ownership structure, with unbundlings and separations — driven by the need to unlock value for shareholders and/or keep regulators happy — at five of SA’s big six banking groups.
