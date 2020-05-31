Recovery of fast-food sector likely to be slow
31 May 2020 - 00:00
The fast-food sector, which employs tens of thousands of people, may take up to two years to recover from the lockdown, but those businesses that offer drive-through collection may pick up quicker.
Small Talk Daily analyst Anthony Clark says fast-food groups with strong drive-through components are probably best placed to benefit because of the natural social distancing this creates for the customer and staff, as well as the fact that there are no expensive third-party delivery charges.
