Companies / Retail & Consumer

Woolworths food sales in SA remain resilient amid Covid-19

Group sales fell 17% in the eight weeks to April 26, although the food business in SA has experienced steady demand

27 May 2020 - 07:52 karl gernetzky
Woolworths. Picture: JAMES OATWAY
Woolworths. Picture: JAMES OATWAY

Retailer Woolworths said on Wednesday Covid-19 has had a varying effect on its businesses, with food sales in SA remaining resilient, even as sales of fashion and homeware slumped.

Sales fell 17% in the eight weeks to April 26, when adjusting for an extra trading week in the prior financial year, with the group reporting a spike in demand for food ahead of lockdowns taking effect.The group said it has experienced reduced footfall, but increased basket size as consumers adapt to the lockdown.

Woolworths’ foods business has been resilient throughout this period, supported by strong relationships across the supply chain, the group said. Sales grew 17.4% in the eight weeks to end-April.

Sales in Woolworths fashion, beauty and home fell 61.4% over this period, however, with the group saying the resumption of online sales from the start of May has helped to improve sales.

“We expect the challenging and fluid operating environment brought about by the pandemic, to continue for the foreseeable future,” Woolworths said.

“While the business is well prepared to take full advantage of any improvement in trading conditions as government restrictions continue to ease, these circumstances also present opportunity to take clear and decisive actions to improve the effectiveness of our business model,” the group said.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

It’s Woolworths vs the minister on the hot topic of cooked food

Law firm Webber Wentzel says that there is no provision in the lockdown regulations that prohibits the sale of any category of food
National
1 month ago

Food delivery: how local brands have reinvented themselves

The going has been tough, but in response to the lockdown local brands have reinvented themselves
Life
3 weeks ago

House brand sector set to soar as hardship bites

The key is to find a way to offer affordable products, but not skimp on quality
Business
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Central Energy Fund in talks to buy Sasol’s ...
Companies / Energy
2.
IDC asks court to put Kalagadi Manganese into ...
Companies / Mining
3.
CEF and Sasol deny talks over petrol stations
Companies / Energy
4.
Famous Brands likely to breach debt commitments ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Stephen Koseff calls for JSE rule change to allow ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Polish investment takes the shine off Spar results

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Pick n Pay: Stuck in corona with you

Money & Investing

TFG revenue dips in SA, but online sale lift in Australia

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.