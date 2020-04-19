Gaming thrives in lockdown
Even before the Covid-19 crisis, gaming had overtaken both the music industry and the cinema box office in overall revenue globally
19 April 2020 - 00:00
Three of the world's leading computer brands have unveiled new machines in the middle of a global lockdown - all focused on gaming.
In the same breath, a games company last week became the most valuable stock on the Polish bourse, overtaking the country's biggest bank. In SA, the "e-sports" sector is exploding as sponsorship and prize money soar.
