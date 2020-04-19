Business Gaming thrives in lockdown Even before the Covid-19 crisis, gaming had overtaken both the music industry and the cinema box office in overall revenue globally BL PREMIUM

Three of the world's leading computer brands have unveiled new machines in the middle of a global lockdown - all focused on gaming.

In the same breath, a games company last week became the most valuable stock on the Polish bourse, overtaking the country's biggest bank. In SA, the "e-sports" sector is exploding as sponsorship and prize money soar.