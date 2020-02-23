Bakos sinks as black diamonds cut back
23 February 2020 - 05:05
Tighter controls on state expenditure and contracts have resulted in an unexpected casualty: retailer Bakos Brothers, which closes its doors this month after going into business rescue last year.
Ryan Bakos, CEO of the upmarket furniture and home decor company, says many of its clients were "government-linked individuals".
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now