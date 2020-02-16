SA expected to Flip for Samsung's foldable phone
16 February 2020 - 00:03
What a difference a year makes. When Samsung last February unveiled the first folding screen from a major smartphone manufacturer, it presided over a fiasco.
The device looked chunky, it was uncomfortable to hold and design flaws resulted in Samsung being lambasted by reviewers.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now