KATE THOMPSON FERREIRA: Welcome to a new galaxy of Samsung self-leaks

Last night — technically tonight, since I’m writing this in the reader’s past — Samsung hosts, and streams, its Unpacked 2020 event.

A side note: time travel is tricky, so best not to scrutinise the past- and future-tense writing here too closely. But back to the topic at hand … at this event, physically in San Francisco and digitally on screens of all sizes across the world, Samsung fans, technology journalists and other early adopters will tune in for the latest releases and announcements from the world’s most prolific smartphone seller. Oh, and the influencers will be out in force too, tweeting up a storm as slick marketing reels dazzle us with tech and design, specs and capabilities.