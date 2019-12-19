STEPHEN CRANSTON: Top performing fund gives SA investors reason to cheer
Stanlib Global Equity Feeder Fund is set to show best returns for the year compared with almost all investment platforms
19 December 2019 - 16:56
It looks as if the Stanlib Global Equity Feeder Fund will end the year as the best-performing global equity fund available to SA investors: in rand on almost all investment platforms.
It is managed by Columbia Threadneedle’s global equity team led by Neil Robson in Cannon Street, London. Robson certainly does not treat SA clients as some peripheral grouping. He often comes out for report-backs and to appear in conferences, usually as a foil to a “value” manager.
