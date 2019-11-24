Business UCT head calls for wealth tax Wealth tax is necessary to catch well-heeled citizens who are operating under the radar, says Mamokgethi Phakeng BL PREMIUM

Discussion should be revived about introducing a wealth tax, says philanthropist and University of Cape Town vice-chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng.

Such a tax is necessary to catch well-heeled citizens who are operating under the radar, Phakeng told Business Times this week.