UCT head calls for wealth tax
Wealth tax is necessary to catch well-heeled citizens who are operating under the radar, says Mamokgethi Phakeng
24 November 2019 - 00:13
Discussion should be revived about introducing a wealth tax, says philanthropist and University of Cape Town vice-chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng.
Such a tax is necessary to catch well-heeled citizens who are operating under the radar, Phakeng told Business Times this week.
