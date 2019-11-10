France 'keen' to help Eskom
10 November 2019 - 05:06
France is gearing up to be an early mover in providing financing for Eskom's restructuring, the country's ambassador to SA said this week.
Discussions within French government agencies have begun and there is keen interest to prepare proposals ahead of the state visit of France's President Emmanuel Macron to SA next year. SA is France's leading trade partner in sub-Saharan Africa.
